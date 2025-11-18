Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Purchased by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Chevron by 420.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 171.3% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chevron from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.55.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $154.93 on Tuesday. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.53. The stock has a market cap of $311.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

