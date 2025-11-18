Purus Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,899 iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $711,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 22,764 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 17,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT opened at $52.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.78. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $42.98 and a 1 year high of $71.82.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

