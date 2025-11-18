Inspire Advisors LLC Buys 7,765 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.4% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 292.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,562.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $104.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.65 and a twelve month high of $109.63.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

