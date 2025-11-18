JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST Stock Position Increased by United Advisor Group LLC

United Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.0% of United Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.13 and a beta of 0.01. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average of $50.60.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

