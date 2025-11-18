Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF $HYGH

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 50,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,000. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HYGH. Compound Planning Inc. raised its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 107.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 39.0% in the first quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HYGH opened at $85.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.08. The stock has a market cap of $428.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.28. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.23 and a 12 month high of $87.69.

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) that targets USD-denominated corporate high-yield bonds while mitigating interest-rate risk.

