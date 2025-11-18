First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY is United Advisor Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

United Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $9,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 201.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

RDVY stock opened at $65.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.13. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

