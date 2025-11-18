United Advisor Group LLC Has $3.55 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSEW

United Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,453 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 925,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,379,000 after purchasing an additional 14,259 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 488,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,120,000 after buying an additional 31,860 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 478,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,423,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 28.7% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 405,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,058,000 after buying an additional 90,305 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 294,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,419,000 after buying an additional 8,114 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:GSEW opened at $82.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.01. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.88 and a 12 month high of $83.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.47.

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

