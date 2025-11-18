United Advisor Group LLC Acquires 27,582 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

United Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,582 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 12,848 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 31,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 795,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $55.56 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $44.39 and a 52 week high of $56.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.44. The company has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

