United Advisor Group LLC Has $3.13 Million Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. $OCSL

United Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 259.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth about $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $16.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.65.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

