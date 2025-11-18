Inspire Advisors LLC Has $16.11 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF $BKLN

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 770,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,012 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $16,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Corebridge Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,134,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 82.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,813,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,439,000 after buying an additional 3,988,121 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,076,000. CNO Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,029,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,896,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,420 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $21.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average is $20.91.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

