Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF $GLRY Shares Acquired by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,540 shares during the quarter. Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF makes up about 0.7% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Inspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF worth $6,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $586,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 61,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF alerts:

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLRY opened at $35.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.27. The stock has a market cap of $98.14 million, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.96. Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $38.04.

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.0106 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ESG ETF (GLRY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund seeks to maximize growth and outperform its benchmark by actively selecting US mid-cap stocks that are screened for their alignment in biblical values. GLRY was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is managed by Inspire.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.