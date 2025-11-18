Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Acquires Shares of 2,933 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elequin Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of EFA opened at $94.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.08 and a 200 day moving average of $90.91. The company has a market cap of $67.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $96.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.