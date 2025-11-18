Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Sells 3,980 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF $SLYV

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF makes up 0.9% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $8,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management now owns 26,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 67,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 14,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $86.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $96.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.71 and its 200 day moving average is $83.87.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

