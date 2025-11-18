Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Shares Acquired by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $245.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $254.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.34. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

