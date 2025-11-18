Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT is MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF accounts for 2.0% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $14,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 217.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 305.5% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 16,826 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $60.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $57.40 and a 1-year high of $60.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.64.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

