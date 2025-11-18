Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. (BHB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 20th

Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th.
Bar Harbor Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 39.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bar Harbor Bankshares to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.
Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $29.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.39. The stock has a market cap of $488.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.71. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1-year low of $26.43 and a 1-year high of $37.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile
Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
