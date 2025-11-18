Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. (BHB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 20th

Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 39.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bar Harbor Bankshares to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $29.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.39. The stock has a market cap of $488.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.71. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1-year low of $26.43 and a 1-year high of $37.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares ( NYSEAMERICAN:BHB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $47.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.60 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 15.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.