MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,034 shares during the period. Microchip Technology comprises 1.0% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at $380,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,568,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,965,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,390 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,526,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.47.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $505,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,287.20. This trade represents a 19.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $682,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,886.25. The trade was a 24.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 3.3%

Microchip Technology stock opened at $51.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of -152.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.74. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $77.20.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Microchip Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -404.44%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

