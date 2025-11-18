Allient Inc. (ALNT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 20th

Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, December 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th.

Allient has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. Allient has a dividend payout ratio of 5.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Allient to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNT opened at $50.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $857.99 million, a PE ratio of 58.88 and a beta of 1.51. Allient has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $58.13.

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

