Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on December 1st

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE HYI opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $12.28.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

