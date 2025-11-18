Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on December 1st

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2025

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYIGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE HYI opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $12.28.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HYI)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.