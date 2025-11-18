Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Sells 3,284 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 178,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 0.6% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $5,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 113,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,884 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 131,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,257,000.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.35. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $34.54.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

