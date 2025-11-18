iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD Shares Purchased by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $335,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 26,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,317,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,874,000 after buying an additional 148,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $202.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.32. The stock has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $163.19 and a 1-year high of $208.66.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

