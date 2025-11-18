Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,131.2% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,621,000 after purchasing an additional 63,481 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,594,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 220,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,906,000 after purchasing an additional 27,438 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $479.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $483.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $452.00. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $505.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

