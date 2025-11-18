Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (WIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 28th

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Trading Down 0.4%
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund stock opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.35. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $8.54.
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund
