First American Trust FSB Reduces Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

First American Trust FSB cut its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,178 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 1.2% of First American Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1,770.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Oracle from $367.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $295.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Oracle from $363.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $641,958.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,225 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,394.75. This trade represents a 7.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,927,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,700. This represents a 51.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Down 1.3%

ORCL opened at $219.85 on Tuesday. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $279.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $626.74 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

