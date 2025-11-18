Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 90 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,407,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,966,767,000 after purchasing an additional 121,545 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,175,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,379,467,000 after buying an additional 89,579 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,603,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $979,794,000 after buying an additional 52,166 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $724,984,000 after buying an additional 174,056 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 722,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,211,000 after acquiring an additional 14,921 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total transaction of $4,252,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,843.04. This trade represents a 73.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total transaction of $280,766.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,503.19. The trade was a 9.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $704.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $601.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $571.65. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $476.49 and a 12-month high of $800.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $2.10. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 32.13%.The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 8.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $761.00 to $756.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $543.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $678.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $865.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $772.76.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

