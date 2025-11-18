FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Stock Price Down 12.3% – Here’s Why

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 12.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 175.50 and last traded at GBX 175.80. 2,572,724 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 2,519,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 200.40.

FirstGroup Trading Down 13.0%

The company has a market cap of £946.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 212.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 213.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.49.

FirstGroup (LON:FGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The transport operator reported GBX 9.90 EPS for the quarter. FirstGroup had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. Research analysts expect that FirstGroup plc will post 17.3782772 earnings per share for the current year.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

