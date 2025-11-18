Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Posts Earnings Results

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 22.70%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share.

Sohu.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $461.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.34. Sohu.com has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOHU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sohu.com in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Sohu.com from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sohu.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sohu.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sohu.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOHU. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sohu.com by 369.9% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Sohu.com by 180.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in Sohu.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sohu.com by 271.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.02% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

