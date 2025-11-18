LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Issues Earnings Results

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $47.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. LifeMD updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

LifeMD Stock Up 2.2%

NASDAQ:LFMD opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.30 million, a P/E ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.71. LifeMD has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LFMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of LifeMD from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded LifeMD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of LifeMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on LifeMD from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicholas P. Alvarez sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 605,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,600. This represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFMD. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in LifeMD in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of LifeMD by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of LifeMD by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LifeMD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in LifeMD by 2,180.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. 35.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

Featured Articles

