FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Trading Down 12.7% – Here’s Why

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 12.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 173.80 and last traded at GBX 175. Approximately 3,063,018 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 2,521,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 200.40.

FirstGroup Trading Down 13.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of £946.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 212.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 213.13.

FirstGroup (LON:FGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The transport operator reported GBX 9.90 EPS for the quarter. FirstGroup had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. Research analysts predict that FirstGroup plc will post 17.3782772 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

