Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) & U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Head-To-Head Comparison

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) and Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.0% of U.S. Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 61.0% of U.S. Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for U.S. Energy and Gulfport Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Energy 1 0 1 0 2.00 Gulfport Energy 0 5 6 1 2.67

Valuation and Earnings

U.S. Energy presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 239.81%. Gulfport Energy has a consensus price target of $221.25, indicating a potential upside of 5.42%. Given U.S. Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe U.S. Energy is more favorable than Gulfport Energy.

This table compares U.S. Energy and Gulfport Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Energy $13.40 million 2.64 -$25.78 million ($0.83) -1.24 Gulfport Energy $1.25 billion 3.24 -$261.39 million ($1.90) -110.46

U.S. Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gulfport Energy. Gulfport Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than U.S. Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Energy and Gulfport Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Energy -174.90% -60.68% -33.31% Gulfport Energy -9.14% 18.89% 11.36%

Volatility and Risk

U.S. Energy has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulfport Energy has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gulfport Energy beats U.S. Energy on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area approximately 187,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area approximately 74,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Garvin, Grady, and Stephens. As of December 31, 2021, it had 3.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent to proved reserves; and proved undeveloped reserves comprising 8 MMbbl oil and 22 MMBbl NGL, and 1,550 Bcf natural gas. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

