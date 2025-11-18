WeFi (WFI) Trading 17.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

WeFi (WFI) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 18th. WeFi has a total market cap of $60.04 million and $6.37 million worth of WeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeFi token can now be bought for $2.13 or 0.00002333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WeFi has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91,296.94 or 0.99798968 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91,208.64 or 0.99702441 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

WeFi Profile

WeFi’s genesis date was September 14th, 2024. WeFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,134,090 tokens. WeFi’s official website is wefi.co. WeFi’s official Twitter account is @wefi_official. WeFi’s official message board is medium.com/@wefi_official.

Buying and Selling WeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “WeFi (WFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WeFi has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 73,655,979.17701047 in circulation. The last known price of WeFi is 2.06537499 USD and is up 4.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $9,575,736.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wefi.co/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

