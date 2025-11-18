0G Trading Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days (0G)

0G (0G) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. Over the last seven days, 0G has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. 0G has a total market cap of $254.39 million and approximately $44.91 million worth of 0G was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0G token can now be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00001304 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91,296.94 or 0.99798968 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91,208.64 or 0.99702441 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

0G Token Profile

0G’s genesis date was September 22nd, 2025. 0G’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 213,243,998 tokens. 0G’s official website is www.0gfoundation.ai. The Reddit community for 0G is https://reddit.com/r/0glabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0G’s official Twitter account is @0g_foundation. The official message board for 0G is 0g.ai/blog.

0G Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0G (0G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. 0G has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 213,243,998 in circulation. The last known price of 0G is 1.19615121 USD and is down -2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $46,085,268.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.0gfoundation.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0G directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0G should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0G using one of the exchanges listed above.

