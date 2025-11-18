Poollotto.finance (PLT) Price Hits $0.53 on Major Exchanges

Poollotto.finance (PLT) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One Poollotto.finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Poollotto.finance has a market cap of $5.57 million and approximately $17.92 worth of Poollotto.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Poollotto.finance has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Poollotto.finance alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91,296.94 or 0.99798968 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91,208.64 or 0.99702441 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Poollotto.finance Token Profile

Poollotto.finance launched on June 20th, 2021. Poollotto.finance’s total supply is 19,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,583,365 tokens. Poollotto.finance’s official website is www.poollotto.finance. Poollotto.finance’s official message board is medium.com/@poollotto. Poollotto.finance’s official Twitter account is @pltfinance.

Poollotto.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Poollotto Token (PLT) is a new generation of lottery token-based smart contracts for non-centralized management of the global community-driven lottery pools, automated and safe payments. The PLT Token project was launched to create a blockchain platform and token economy that gives transparency and fair outcomes to users around the globe. At the same time, token distribution is defined to provide a required level of development, promotion, and support of the PLT Ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poollotto.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poollotto.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poollotto.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Poollotto.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poollotto.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.