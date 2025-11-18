BLOCKv Price Tops $0.0087 (VEE)

BLOCKv (VEE) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $31.85 million and $87.12 thousand worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLOCKv token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BLOCKv has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BLOCKv alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91,296.94 or 0.99798968 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91,208.64 or 0.99702441 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BLOCKv Token Profile

BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is https://reddit.com/r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io.

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv (VEE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. BLOCKv has a current supply of 3,646,271,241.20025521 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BLOCKv is 0.00829399 USD and is down -6.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $63,484.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockv.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.