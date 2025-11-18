Sahara AI (SAHARA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $161.63 Million

Sahara AI (SAHARA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 18th. Sahara AI has a market capitalization of $161.63 million and approximately $25.44 million worth of Sahara AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sahara AI has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Sahara AI coin can now be bought for about $0.0792 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sahara AI alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91,296.94 or 0.99798968 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91,208.64 or 0.99702441 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sahara AI Profile

Sahara AI’s launch date was June 26th, 2025. Sahara AI’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,040,000,000 coins. Sahara AI’s official website is saharaai.com. Sahara AI’s official message board is saharaai.com/blog/what-is-sahara-ai. Sahara AI’s official Twitter account is @saharalabsai.

Sahara AI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sahara AI (SAHARA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Sahara AI has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,377,083,334 in circulation. The last known price of Sahara AI is 0.07905292 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 182 active market(s) with $28,830,687.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://saharaai.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sahara AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sahara AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sahara AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sahara AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sahara AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.