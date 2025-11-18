Intrust Bank NA Purchases New Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth $27,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV stock opened at $576.48 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.25 and a 52 week high of $677.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.41 billion, a PE ratio of 93.89, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $600.40 and its 200-day moving average is $559.92.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.08). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

Insider Transactions at GE Vernova

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on GE Vernova from $568.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Rothschild Redb cut GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $706.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.81.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

