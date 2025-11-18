Intrust Bank NA Raises Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 255,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,966,000 after acquiring an additional 76,673 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 157.2% during the second quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at about $338,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 71.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $564.00.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of CASY opened at $536.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.66. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.08 and a 1 year high of $572.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $545.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $511.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $5.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.73%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, insider Chad Michael Frazell sold 3,487 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.40, for a total value of $1,936,679.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,312.20. This trade represents a 30.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.