Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Takes $285,000 Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 43,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.0% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 868.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 23,008 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth $65,351,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $79.99 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $51.24 and a 12-month high of $86.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.53.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.