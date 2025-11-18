Dollar General Corporation $DG Shares Purchased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DG. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 384.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 35.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $103.11 on Tuesday. Dollar General Corporation has a 1 year low of $66.43 and a 1 year high of $117.95. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.96.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 2.86%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 43.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Dollar General from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Dollar General from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.14.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

