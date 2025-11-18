Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,408 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,365 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $5,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 52.8% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 218.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 3.0%

NYSE TOL opened at $126.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 4.38. Toll Brothers Inc. has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $169.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 12.64%.Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.35%.

Insider Activity

In other Toll Brothers news, COO Robert Parahus sold 9,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.84, for a total value of $1,286,288.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 19,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,501.28. This trade represents a 33.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.26, for a total value of $3,456,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 286,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,558,536.42. This represents a 8.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,643 shares of company stock valued at $5,305,630. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.43.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

