Intrust Bank NA Acquires 1,195 Shares of Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Garmin were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise bought a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Garmin by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $167.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.50.

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $189.73 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $169.26 and a 12-month high of $261.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.20 and a 200 day moving average of $222.43.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.99. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.150-8.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.48, for a total transaction of $2,371,760.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 36,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,390,668.16. The trade was a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

