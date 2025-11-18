Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 11,950 Shares of Cummins Inc. $CMI

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,950 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Cummins worth $43,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Orca Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 0.6% in the second quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.2% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Barclays increased their target price on Cummins from $430.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Melius Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Melius raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.93.

Cummins Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE:CMI opened at $455.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $429.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.23. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.02 and a fifty-two week high of $484.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.76. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.52%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other news, VP Robert Enright sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.26, for a total value of $748,203.60. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 955 shares in the company, valued at $384,158.30. The trade was a 66.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.89, for a total value of $2,165,677.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,320,403.20. This represents a 9.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,820 shares of company stock valued at $16,463,263. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.