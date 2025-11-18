Rothschild Investment LLC Sells 10,295 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Rothschild Investment LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,295 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.54 on Tuesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $100.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.54.

