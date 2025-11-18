Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 64,454 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,454 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Datadog worth $56,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in Datadog by 887.0% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22,646 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 679.1% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $179.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.38.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $180.26 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.63 and a 1 year high of $201.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 581.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.91.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.32%.The firm had revenue of $885.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total transaction of $2,343,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,625.12. The trade was a 50.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.58, for a total transaction of $1,286,983.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 364,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,252,118.42. This trade represents a 2.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,979,841 shares of company stock valued at $303,130,605 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

