Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,571 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Snowflake worth $42,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 76.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC grew its stake in Snowflake by 4,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $252.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $85.69 billion, a PE ratio of -60.94 and a beta of 1.23. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.10 and a fifty-two week high of $280.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 42.98% and a negative net margin of 33.53%.Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Snowflake from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.39.

Insider Activity

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $2,335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 527,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,132,956. This represents a 1.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $11,318,499.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 35,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,931,808.60. The trade was a 58.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 931,388 shares of company stock valued at $216,578,628. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

