Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,285 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $47,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.76, for a total value of $309,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,571.84. The trade was a 7.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $367.00 to $357.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $330.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.64.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $246.92 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $164.01 and a 52 week high of $366.50. The company has a market capitalization of $67.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $304.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 26.90%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

