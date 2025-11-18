Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,112,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,223 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $51,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 523,165,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,257,004,000 after buying an additional 4,629,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,471,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,080,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,634 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,325,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,579,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943,397 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 43.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 52,090,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,265,277,000 after acquiring an additional 15,758,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,296,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $767,709,000 after purchasing an additional 838,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $27.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average is $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $142.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 billion. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.28.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

