Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,072 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Axon Enterprise worth $45,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 75.0% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 41 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXON shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities set a $800.00 target price on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $940.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $814.00.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $543.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 134.13, a P/E/G ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a twelve month low of $469.24 and a twelve month high of $885.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $698.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $735.32.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.46). Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $710.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeri Williams sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.54, for a total transaction of $75,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,596.64. This trade represents a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 2,500 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $1,525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 91,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,566,120. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 38,622 shares of company stock worth $26,439,364 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

