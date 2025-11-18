The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC reduced its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,489 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 11,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.29.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $106.84 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 52 week low of $70.46 and a 52 week high of $113.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.44. The company has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 27th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

