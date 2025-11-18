Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Dover Corporation $DOV

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 32,877 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.19% of Dover worth $48,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOV. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in Dover by 0.9% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 51.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Dover by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 4.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of Dover stock opened at $180.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.04. Dover Corporation has a one year low of $143.04 and a one year high of $222.31. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dover had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 12.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. UBS Group set a $200.00 price objective on Dover in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dover from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.27.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

